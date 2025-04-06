I was very pleased to see that cemeteries will be restored.

I was born in Engomi, Famagusta but emigrated to the UK with my parents (whole family) but sadly we have always felt that we ‘left behind’ my dear brother who passed away and was buried in the village cemetery; which sadly has been desecrated as most other Christian cemeteries have been.

It would mean so much to us if Engomi’s cemetery is one of those to be restored. Upon our one and only visit we were heartbroken at the sight of such desecration and have never revisited since. It would be truly wonderful to be able to return once more during our lifetime to respect and place flowers on our beloved brother’s ‘spot’ before we join him.

Is there a programme of restoration or is it at the very, very early stages? I am sure most of us would be happy to volunteer once we know when our/a particular cemetery is due for restoration. We certainly would!

Sophia Nicolaou, UK