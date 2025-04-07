Council of Europe (CoE) commissioner for human rights Michael O’Flaherty said on Monday that his office intended to carry out an in-depth investigation into the human rights situation in Cyprus, including property rights violations.

He also pointed out the need for progress on the issue of missing persons, the House announced on Monday.

During the second part of the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (Pace), MP Nicos Tornaritis asked O’Flaherty about the usurpation of Greek Cypriot properties in the north.

Tornaritis asked to be informed about the steps the CoE intended to take to end the “ongoing and systematic violation of the human rights of Greek Cypriot property owners” in the north and to “ensure Turkey’s full compliance with the relevant ECHR judgements”.