A 23-year-old man was arrested in Paphos after being found by police to have been attempting to take a bag full of firecrackers and smoke bombs into the town’s Stelios Kyriakides Stadium ahead of the day’s football match between Pafos FC and Apoel.

The police confirmed that the man is a supporter of Apoel, and that he is not allowed to enter football stadiums thanks to a court banning order.