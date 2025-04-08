A new kind of experience is coming to Nicosia, inviting curious minds, art lovers and space dreamers to explore the unknown. On Saturday, April 26, the Cyprus Planetarium joins forces with the Afternoon Project Nicosia to present the AFTER:MOON Experience — a full-day event where creativity meets cosmic wonder.

From 11am until late at night, visitors will be treated to an immersive programme that blends visual art, hands-on workshops, space-themed installations and electronic music. By day, the event offers interactive design sessions and drawing workshops guided by forward-thinking artists, as well as the chance to build light-reactive installations and explore virtual galaxies through cutting-edge VR technology.

Inside the planetarium’s 360° dome, specially curated screenings will take audiences on visual journeys through space and time, offering a glimpse into the mysteries of the universe.

As the sun sets, the venue’s amphitheatre will transform into a cosmic dance floor, complete with DJ sets, immersive visuals and multi-sensory surprises. A line-up of electronic music artists — to be announced soon — will take over the night, accompanied by galaxy-inspired projections and themed cocktails. Early bird tickets for the AFTER:MOON Experience will be released this week, offering a chance to take part in what promises to be one of the most imaginative cultural events of the season.

AFTER:MOON Experience

Art, music, screenings, workshops and space activities in a pop-up event. April 26. Cyprus Planetarium, Episkopio, Nicosia district. 11am-10pm. https://www.facebook.com/afternoon.project.nicosia