Dogecoin (DOGE) is hovering around $0.1691, having rallied 1.16% in 24 hours with traders eyeing a definitive break above the $0.1759 resistance. Analysts have identified $0.24 as an absolute target if the upward momentum continues, with the positive pressure coming from a 23% increase in trading volume as investors ramp up on purchases. However, as DOGE struggles with swinging volatility, a new token in presale stage has begun to resemble a 15,122% breakout potential in stealth. Mutuum Finance is placing the attention of investors onto a structured growth model and that is expected for immediate profit making.

Dogecoin’s pivotal moment

Dogecoin straddles the line between bullish optimism and bearish caution. A rebound from the $0.16 support has added optimism, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering near oversold territory at 43.89. Historically, DOGE has traded within an ascending channel going back to 2018 and today, is currently testing the significant resistance at $0.1759.

A clear departure could catalyze a 41% rise in prices to $0.24, while failure threatens a backtrack toward $0.115. While the MACD indicator shows a bearish signal, increasing volume at $0.16 suggests underlying accumulation. Sentiment across the market is mixed as bulls target a repeat of the $0.73 move of mid-2021 and bears warn for a breakdown below $0.15.

Mutuum continues to gain traction in the presale

As the fourth phase of its presale draws to a close, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is the talk of the town with $6.4 million raised and over 392 million tokens sold. With a price tag of $0.025, this token gives a 20% jump to $0.03 when Phase 5 opens, with the window for investment rapidly closing as investors take up positions. For example, early participants are locking in a 140% return at launch, with MUTM set to list at $0.06. Even excluding presale profits, estimates set post-launch target values from $3.50 to $5, which equals 15,122% ROI for Phase 4 buyers.

The protocol’s lending infrastructure and mtTokens, or interest-bearing assets linked to a user’s deposits, serve as its main draw. This creates a need for a buy and distribution mechanism: the revenues from the platform are being used to buy back MUTM and redistribute it to investors, which puts a constant upward pressure. The project has already garnered support from over 8,100 holders, drawn by a unique hybrid model that combines both decentralized lending opportunities with passive yield through the collateralization of debt.

Focus on security and scalability

Mutuum Finance focuses on transparency while executing a Certik audit on its smart contracts. Results will disseminate across social channels, assuring confidence in an industry fraught with weaknesses. Combined with tokenomics designing a supply split between liquidity, partnerships, and user incentives, this positions MUTM for the long-term.

When it comes to sudden price action Dogecoin gets overshadowed by the upcoming presale of Mutuum Finance. Phase 4 Investors enjoy a rapid ROI ahead of 20% price jump and prepare for exponential post-listing growth. With Phase 5 around the corner and exchange listings waiting in the works, the token’s floor price rises irreversibly —the smaller the window to get in at a lower valuation the closer we get to each of the three phases.

Last call for early advantage

Dogecoin traders wait for a break, while Mutuum Finance cements its status as a high-yield player. The fourth phase of the presale is selling incredibly fast and thousands have been mobilized for the project. For an asymmetric return play come 2025, the utility, audit-proven security of MUTM, and greater demand led by tokenomics makes MUTM a rare opportunity.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.finance/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile and unpredictable. Due diligence and caution are paramount. Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more