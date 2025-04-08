There is a lot happening this month: Easter traditions, events for little ones, performances and returning music festivals. One of them is the newest edition of the Classical Music Festival organised by the Municipality of Larnaca. Concerts have already begun at the Larnaca Municipal Theatre and will continue throughout April. Two are coming up this week, while one more is planned for the end of the month.

“This year’s festival,” comment organisers, “offers a rich programme featuring outstanding musical performances, interpretations by top artists, and unique opportunities for the public to enjoy the high art of classical music.”

On Wednesday, the Nicosia Cultural Folklore Group will present the As If It Were Yesterday concert, a tribute to Greek Operetta. Conceptualised by Rea Ioannidou, the concert will feature professional dancers from the Mambo Dance School as well as the singers Tasoula Vorka, Pinelopi Karaolia Prokopiou, Danai Komodromou and Thomas Daskalakis. Accompanying them on piano will be Savvas Savva.

On Sunday, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will present the Chamber Music 6 concert with the Zelenka Ensemble performing works by JD Zelenka and the Ad Libitum String Quartet presenting works by F Geminiani and L Cherubini. Oboe, bassoon, clavinova, violin, cello, viola and double bass soloists will enrich the evening’s soundscape.

The festival’s final concert is scheduled for April 29. Tonia Ioannidou and Robertas Grod will participate in a piano and cello recital that highlights masterful compositions by Beethoven, Z Kodaly, R Schumann, F Poulenc and G Karvellos to close the festival with world-renowned classical music.

Larnaca Classical Music Festival

As if it were yesterday concert. April 9. Chamber Music 6 concert. April 13. Piano and cello recital. April 29. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos. 9pm. €12. www.ticketmaster.cy and ACS Courier shops. Tel: 24-657745