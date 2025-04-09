Fengaros High is back this spring to showcase the brightest young talent of Cyprus. Following a five-month process which included an open call, live auditions and mentoring sessions, Fengaros High selected the final six artists that will on May 10 at Dali Amphitheatre in Nicosia present their original music live.

This year’s cream of the crop are Fond Motion, Kanapes, liayrio, Sofia Bella, The Nats and Theodora. The six acts will be presented by the multifaceted Della and at the end of the evening up and coming young rockers Buzz will shake the stage and close the night with a bang.

Ahead of its third and biggest edition, Fengaros High has established itself as the island’s leading platform for young singer-songwriters, composers and musicians. The aim remains unchanged; to provide artists up to 19 years old with the opportunity to present their art and integrate them into the music scene.

Throughout the entire process, the young artists have been guided by industry professionals that make up this year’s artistic committee: Andrea Solomonides (marketing manager), Demetris Mesimeris (singer-songwriter), Elena Olympiou (actress & radio producer), Marios Takoushis (producer/composer), Michalis ‘Piravlos’ Savva (sound engineer) and Polyxenie Savva (actress).

On the day of the concert, after all six acts perform, a combined vote between the audience and the artistic committee will take place and the winner will get to perform at Fengaros Festival (July 31 – August 2) and record their music for free at Studio eleven63. All performances will be professionally filmed, recorded and one song from each act will be uploaded on the Louvana Records official YouTube channel.

Fengaros High

Six young artists and ensembles perform live. May 10. Dali Amphitheatre, Nicosia. www.fengaros.com/high