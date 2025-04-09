The much-anticipated REALTYon 2025 is set to take Cyprus by storm this year, returning for its third edition, at the spectacular City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol. Scheduled to take place on May 8th & 9th, this year’s event promises to be the largest one yet, uniting key players from the region’s real estate market in one location.

What is REALTYon?

REALTYon is Cyprus’ largest real estate expo, offering the perfect platform for property developers, homebuyers, real estate agents, and investors to come together and explore exclusive opportunities in the real estate sector.

The Scale of the Event

This year, REALTYon 2025 will showcase over 200+ projects, bringing together 70+ of the biggest developers from across Cyprus, including:

Limassol Greens

Imperio Properties

Marfields

Pafilia

INEX

Green Properties

The event is expected to attract more than 3,000 attendees, including industry professionals, investors, and homebuyers. This is a unique opportunity to get a close-up look at the latest trends and developments in real estate.

The Conference

Beyond the exhibition floor, REALTYon 2025 will feature a highly anticipated conference with 10+ hours of expert-led content. The conference will bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry to share their insights on the future of real estate, investment strategies, market trends, and much more.

Here are a few top names to expect:

Marios Tannousis

CEO – Invest Cyprus

Charalambos Prountzos

Mayor of Nicosia

Sotiris Kambanellas

CFO – Exness Real Estate

Stavros Caramondanis

CEO – Ayia Napa Marina

Pavlos Loizou

CEO – Ask Wire

Dr. Stella Mourouzidou Damtsa

Manager Segments & Propositions – Bank of Cyprus

It’s an unmissable event for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in today’s fast-evolving real estate landscape.

Don’t Miss Out on REALTYon 2025

Whether you’re searching for your dream home or looking to expand your investment portfolio, REALTYon 2025 is the go-to event of the year. Mark your calendars, register for your free pass, and get ready for an unforgettable experience.