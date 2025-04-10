Thursday starts off cloudy with isolated showers, mainly in the west, however the weather will gradually change to mainly fine as the day progresses.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, and locally strong up to 6 Beaufort, over moderate to rough seas.

Temperatures will reach 19C inland, 20C along the coast and 12C in the highest mountains.

Thursday evening will be mainly clear with passing clouds in the west.

Winds will be a west to northwest moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 9C inland, 10C along the coast and 1C in the highest mountains, where frost is expected to form.

Friday and the weekend will be cloudy with isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Snow or sleet may fall in the mountains.

Temperatures till Sunday will not change significantly and will remain below the seasonal average.