With a high level of expertise in the demanding luxury hospitality and real-estate industry, MHV – Mediterranean Hospitality Venture – is evolving into one of Cyprus’ and the East Mediterranean’s leading groups, showcasing fast, yet steady, growth. The MHV portfolio includes some of the most notable luxury hotels and resorts in Cyprus and Greece, while also delivering high-end real-estate developments within its resort properties in Limassol and Nicosia — seamlessly blending upscale living with five-star hospitality experiences.

MHV is the owning group behind Cyprus’ leading luxury resorts, including Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, and the highly-anticipated The Landmark Nicosia, the first hotel in the country to partner with the prestigious Autograph Collection Hotels. Both properties form part of the global Marriott International portfolio. With a clear vision of redefining luxury hospitality in Cyprus, MHV has made significant investments in developing and elevating the sector, creating the country’s finest hotels and attracting a growing number of high-end leisure and business travellers from around the world.

At Parklane, guests can enjoy an exceptional range of offerings, from the acclaimed La Petite Maison (LPM) and Nammos Limassol, to The Retail Village – home to exclusive monobrand boutiques such as Dior, Loro Piana, Loewe, Celine, and Bottega Veneta. Complementing these within the resort one can find premium fashion and lifestyle boutiques like Splash, Mare e Sabbia Beachwear Concept Store, First Boutique, Cara, and Michalis Diamond Gallery – all contributing to a world-class resort experience. Set within expansive, landscaped gardens and along a 300-metre sandy beachfront, Parklane offers a collection of elegant villas, suites and rooms designed by Harrods Interiors, while the 3,000-sq.m. Kalloni Spa is the only Thalassotherapy centre in Cyprus, complete with a Russian Banya, three indoor and two outdoor pools, earning a string of prestigious international awards.

Serving the same aspiring vision, the much-anticipated The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel, set to open its emblematic doors in the final months of 2025, is poised significantly to elevate the hospitality scene of the capital, and that of Cyprus as a whole.

This multi-million-euro investment aims to offer the capital a new landmark, while paying homage to the building’s iconic history and legacy, restoring it to its former glory, and simultaneously transforming it into a holistic well-being destination. The new, imposing hotel will feature a magnificent ballroom, high-tech venues ideal for exclusive private and social events, a variety of conference and business meeting spaces, and renowned signature restaurants – including Sumosan, marking the debut of its exceptional Japanese fusion cuisine in the heart of the capital. Additionally, the hotel will offer two outdoor pools and one indoor pool, luxury boutiques, an impressive wellness & spa centre, state-of-the-art gym facilities and amenities, as well as a tennis court and a padel court. The lush green areas of the hotel, spanning more than 10,000 sq.m. of gardens and tranquil landscapes, will provide a serene sanctuary for moments of relaxation and calm for all guests.

MHV also showcases iconic developments in the real-estate sector, setting new standards in the market of luxury residences and pioneering commercial spaces. The Group specialises in high-end residential and commercial properties that are seamlessly integrated within its luxury resorts, offering residents an unparalleled living experience inspired by the services and philosophy of five-star hospitality.

Notably, MHV is the owner and operator of The Park Tower Residences, located within Parklane Resort in Limassol, as well as The Landmark Towers, situated within the grounds of the iconic Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel. The Landmark Towers project includes: the Landmark Residential Tower: a 17-storey tower featuring 54 luxurious apartments and three Sky Villas with private gardens and pools, 24-hour security, and exclusive concierge services, and the Landmark Office Tower: a 16-storey, state-of-the-art commercial building offering cutting-edge office spaces and soon holding the internationally-acclaimed LEED Gold certification. LEED Gold is one of the highest distinctions in sustainable building design globally, recognising properties with exceptional performance in energy efficiency, environmental responsibility, and user wellbeing.

Both towers offer uninterrupted views of the city, two levels of underground parking, and are set against the idyllic backdrop of a beautifully restored, lush green public park. This landmark development redefines the way people live, work, and enjoy life in Nicosia. Additionally, both towers offer breathtaking views of the city and its outskirts, two levels of underground parking, and are nestled within the idyllic setting of a newly-regenerated green park, open to the public.

This exclusive project is set to redefine the way people live, work, and enjoy life in Nicosia. Residents and tenants benefit not only from state-of-the-art facilities within their own apartments and office spaces, but also from direct access to the exceptional amenities of the adjacent Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel—including world-class restaurants and bars, lifestyle swimming pools, luxury boutiques, exclusive wellness and spa facilities, and more.

With a strong presence beyond Cyprus, MHV also owns the renowned Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli, featuring the Qurio rooftop restaurant atop the luxury hotel in Greece. This five-star beachfront resort in Porto Heli offers breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea. Known for its stunning location on the Greek Riviera, its vibrant atmosphere, exceptional cuisine, entertainment options, wellness services and luxurious amenities, it is the ideal destination for those seeking the perfect blend of relaxation and sophistication in Greece.

Among the most recent additions to MHV’s portfolio is the iconic Porto Paros, which is currently undergoing a full-scale renovation, ahead of its spectacular return to the luxury hospitality scene.

Explore MHV’s wonderous world, as presented in the official MHV profile video, below.

