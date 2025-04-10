The value of bounced cheques in Cyprus rose to €156,564 in the first quarter of 2025, according to data published on Thursday by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The CBC noted that this marks a 35 per cent increase when compared with the same period in 2024.

A total of 61 cheques were reported between January and March this year, down from 76 in the first quarter of 2024, when the total value stood at €115,375.

In March alone, 11 bounced cheques worth €72,009 were presented.

During the first three months of 2025, 24 individuals were registered in the Central Information Register (CIR).

These included nine legal entities, nine natural people, and six natural people controlling legal entities.

In the same month, nine new entries were added to the CBC’s preliminary list, eight legal entities and one natural person.

Furthermore, six individuals were added to the CIR in March.

These consisted of three legal entities, one natural person, and two natural persons controlling legal entities.