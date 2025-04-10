Continuing her journey in the world of fashion, local designer Vasiliki Charitonos is participating in the group exhibition Beyond Limits: Interpreting Myopathy, aiming to raise awareness and foster social sensitivity around people with disabilities through art.

Vasiliki, who views muscular dystrophy as a source of inspiration and creativity, influenced by her own genetic condition, will present a multifunctional garment from her innovative collection designed specifically for individuals with mobility challenges—offering ease in daily life and the dressing process.

Her philosophy centres on creating clothing without limitations, blending style, elegance and imagination, while also providing freedom and comfort for people with myopathy. The exhibition will feature artists from all backgrounds, who are either personally affected by myopathy, know someone who is, or is simply moved by the topic. Its aim is to explore diverse interpretations of myopathy, engage the public in a conversation about myopathy and encourage understanding beyond physical constraints.

The opening of the exhibition Beyond Boundaries: Interpreting Myopathy will take place on Saturday at Anemi Hotel in Paphos, and will remain open to the public until May 12. The event is organised by the Cyprus Myopathy Association, with the goal of highlighting and exploring different interpretations of myopathy through visual storytelling that touches the soul, while also promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities and the value of diversity.

Beyond Boundaries: Interpreting Myopathy

Group exhibition on myopathy. Organised by the Cyprus Myopathy Association. April 12-May 12. Anemi Hotel, Paphos. Opening night: 6pm. Daily: 9am-7pm