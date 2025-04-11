It is cherry blossom season and though we may not be in Japan, the beauty of Japanese cherry trees in spring comes to Cyprus for the second time. The Sakura Cherry Blossom festival in Kampos tis Tsakistras returns this weekend, taking place at the village’s Sakura Park

Kampos Community Council, together with the Japanese embassy and the Kampos Cultural Development Association, with the support of Wagamama, is organising a unique celebration to welcome spring and the beauty of nature.

The event this Saturday, gives the public a chance to witness up close the beauty of these pink cherry blossom trees that now decorate the park. Sakura Park was established in 2022 with the support of the Japanese embassy and the weekend event will be attended by Ambassador Yoshio Yamawaki.

This year’s celebration takes on a special character, as it incorporates the revival of traditional Lazarus customs as it coincides with Lazarus Saturday (the day before palm Sunday in orthodox Christianity), offering an authentic cultural experience in a magical natural setting.

The event is a day dedicated to the blooming of both local and Japanese cherry trees, aiming to highlight the wonder of nature. The Sakura cherry trees, which bloom from late March to early April, have large pink blossoms and create a unique atmosphere. In Japan, where these trees cover vast areas, and in parks abroad – most famously Washington DC – millions of people visit each year to admire them. With their short-lived bloom (around three weeks), the cherry blossoms symbolise the fleeting nature of life and the beauty of nature.

The Park has been enriched with many Japanese and rare local plants, making it attractive to visitors year-round. Located at an altitude of 650 meters, in the heart of the village, it is near the old spring, the village’s traditional olive mill, Cyprus’ only park with wild ducks, and the Exhibit of Decorative Gourds. Culinary delights, activities for old and young and musical strolls beneath the blooming cherry trees will fill the day.

Sakura Cherry Blossom Festival

Blossom of Japanese and Cypriot cherry trees, traditional activities, music and food. April 12. 11am. Tel: 99-645400