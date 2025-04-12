Charalambos Pilakoutas Ltd has issued a new recall for 441 vehicles in Cyprus, following an important safety alert from the department of road transport. The recall affects BMW vehicles where the driver’s airbag needs to be replaced due to safety concerns.

The department of road transport confirmed that this action comes as part of a broader recall from BMW. The company has made the decision to replace the driver’s airbag in affected models after receiving information from the manufacturer.

Car owners whose vehicles are affected have already been contacted. Those with a mobile phone number registered in the department’s system have received an SMS alert. The message includes important details about the recall and further steps to follow.

The department also reiterated a warning from December 2024, urging vehicle owners to avoid using their cars until the airbag replacement is completed. If this is not possible, drivers are encouraged to take steps to reduce the risk, such as using alternative transportation.

Owners of affected vehicles are urged to contact Char. Pilakoutas Ltd, the official distributor for BMW in Cyprus, for more instructions and to arrange the necessary repairs.