“Together, we continue the work of solidarity, giving and humanity,” said President Nikos Christodoulides, addressing the opening ceremony of the 50th Christodoula march held at the Arodafnousa palliative care centre.

In his speech, Christodoulides referred to the upcoming legislation on palliative care that will soon be submitted to the House of representatives, as well as the recent approval of the Patient Advocate bill – a newly established institution that, he noted, is particularly relevant to cancer patients.

“We carry on the journey started by visionary pioneers, holding on to the baton of hope for our fellow citizens fighting cancer,” the president said, recalling that the Christodoula march was founded in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the Turkish invasion of 1974.

“I am pleased that this effort not only continues, but grows stronger each year, honouring the vision and struggle of the unforgettable Christodoula — a woman who became a symbol of volunteerism and social compassion,” he added.

The president praised the tangible impact of the Christodoula march, which supports the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and its ongoing provision of essential services. These include medical assistance, nursing care, home visits and psychological support for patients and their families.

He concluded by congratulating the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, the Bank of Cyprus for its long-standing support and the many volunteers “who dedicate their time and resources to keep Christodoula’s work and legacy alive.”

The event was attended by, among others, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou and Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades.