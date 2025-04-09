The annual Christodoula March at the British bases has raised €15,000 for the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association, in an event attended by hundreds of participants from 47 communities.

The bases announced on Wednesday that the charity march, organised by the police and Kourion municipality, in the presence of Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis, who expressed hope that “this march towards the mental, spiritual and physical healing of our fellow human beings, who need all of us, will continue and send messages of love, care, support and empathy.”

Akrotiri base police deputy divisional commander, superintendent Constandinos Petrou, said the event “has now become an institution for the British bases police”.

“With the continued support of Kourion municipality, all other communities and organised groups, we are once again marching for the 20th year, in memory of cancer patient Christodoula, with the aim of raising public awareness and financially supporting the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association,” Petrou said.

The march commemorated the 20km journey made by cancer sufferer Christodoula, who in 1974 left her home in Famagusta as a refugee, carrying nothing but her suitcase, and walked to Sotira, where she died of her illness.

Limassol’s march, which began at the Akrotiri police station and concluded at the village square, was also attended by the Cyprus police music band and various local groups and clubs.

For the first time this year, a symbolic suitcase was passed from the Anti-Cancer Association to Dhekelia’s police, who delivered it along with Larnaca bikers to Christodoula’s monument in Sotira.

Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association communication and PR officer Maria Pekri said that “each year, the public’s support demonstrates its deep appreciation for our work and strengthens our determination to continue providing care and relief to thousands of cancer patients and their families.”

“We remain committed to enhancing our services to support those who need us on their challenging journey with cancer,” she added.

Further donations will be collected by the bases’ police until the end of the month.