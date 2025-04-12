The third edition of the multidisciplinary Poetry Moves International Festival is coming up later this year, activating various locations and venues in Nicosia. Despite its title, organisers say this is not a poetry festival in the traditional sense but a platform for all artistic expression. Each year, a new theme is chosen and selected artists and poets present literary events but also a photography exhibition selected through an open call.

With preparations already underway for the October festival, the team has announced the theme for photography competition PhOETRY III, which is now open to both professional and amateur photographers.

In this competition, poetry and photography engage in a creative dialogue, intersecting, communicating and coexisting. The 2025 Festival theme Trees/Roots/Symbolism, draws inspiration from trees and their roots, approaching the theme both realistically and allegorically. The concept focuses on exploring the layered symbolism embodied by trees, acting as a connective thread between humanity, nature, and art. Trees are symbols deeply rooted in collective memory and culture.

They represent continuity and transformation, growth and decay, grounding and expansion. The theme goes beyond a romantic depiction of nature. Instead, it reflects our contemporary reality, shedding light on the fragile relationship we have with the natural world and the urgent need to redefine it.

Photographers are invited to submit images inspired by poetry from the following poets: Rabindranath Tagore, Hermann Hesse, Kahlil Gibran, Robert Desnos, Antonia Pozzi, Nikiforos Vrettakos, Nikos Nikolaou-Chatzimichail, Nadia Stylianou, Roxani Nicolaou, Daphne Nikita, Olga Economidou, Stavros X. Petrou, among others, under this theme. The 27 selected poems chosen by the festival for the photography competition can be found at https://www.poetry-moves-international-festival.com/xxvii-poems/. The website also has the competition rules and how to apply as well as the deadline (July 12).

