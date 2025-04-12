Two exciting events are coming to CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth this spring for fun in the sun in the park’s lavender fields and herb gardens. First up is egg hunting just after Easter.

On April 21 and 22 activities for the whole family will entertain CyHerbia visitors, still in the Easter spirit. The annual Easter Egg Hunt in the Maze will take place with a variety of events to enjoy from 9.30am to 6pm. There will be interactive storytelling throughout the day (in English at 11am and 2pm), an egg hunt game where each child will get to fill their Easter basket, sack races, egg and spoon races, tug of war as well as creative workshops making candles, soaps and bath bombs.

Come May, the 8th Fairy Festival will fill CyHerbia with magic and wonder. On May 17 and 18, fairies, elves, princesses, knights, pixies and pirates will embark on an adventure. The annual weekend will offer fun games and activities for all ages within the botanical park. Visitors are encouraged to dress up as their favourite fairytale character and take part in quests and spellbinding entertainment.

This includes archery, stilt walking, a fairy village, maypole dancing, magic shows, arena games, tarot reading, cosplay competitions and a market with handcrafted treasures and fairy accessories.

Easter Egg Hunt in the Maze

Easter games and activities. April 21-22. CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth, Avgorou. 9.30am-6pm. www.cyherbia.com

8th Fairy Festival

Annual festival with fantasy games and activities for all ages. May 17-18. CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth, Avgorou. 9.30am-6pm. www.cyherbia.com