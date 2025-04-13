A total of 11 Cypriots living in the UK were arrested in 2024 and the first two months of this year for sexual offences, a survey carried out by the Daily Mail showed on Sunday.

The offences were committed from an estimated population size of the island’s nationals in the UK of 16,189, representing 65 people per 100 thousand.

Sudan topped the Daily Mail’s table of sex offence arrests by nationality.

This was followed by those from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran and Iraq.

Police across England and Wales made 8,500 arrests of foreign nationals for sexual offences including rape in 2024 and start of 2025.

The supplied data only looks at arrests, and does not mean they were all convicted. Suspects may have also been nicked multiple times.

“These figures are deeply troubling,” shadow home secretary Chris Philp MP said of MailOnline’s investigation.