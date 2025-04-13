With schools out for the next couple of weeks, a range of events will keep them occupied

School’s out and Easter break is on! If you are looking for fun, creative and educational activities that children can do during the Easter holiday period, the CVAR-Severis Foundation has plenty on. Events will run throughout various days of the week until the end of the month, offering young museum visitors the chance to get crafty, and learn about Nicosia, Easter traditions and Cypriot handicrafts.

The first workshop is on Tuesday from 11am to 12.30pm. Children aged six to 12 will tour the museum’s collection, tracing the journeys of painters who visited Nicosia and through them explore the architectural treasures of the old town and its landmarks. At the end of the workshop, children will make pop-up cards inspired by a building in the town they will select.

On Wednesday, a treasure hunt for the whole family will be on, taking visitors all around the museum solving riddles on Cypriot history and the museum’s art collection. A tasty treat will wrap up the treasure hunt. The event will be on from 11am to 4pm and families can join at any time as the game will happen simultaneously and independently for various groups.

Next, a baking event will take place as children are invited to explore the significance of bread and knead traditional Cypriot dough. A floury morning awaits then on Thursday (11am-12.30pm) as an interactive experience for children takes place. They will tour the museum learning about local wheat and cereal cultivation, the operation of the mills and the process that leads to having bread on the table.

Then, they will learn about Nicosia’s traditional ovens through recorded interviews with bakers and discover the importance of traditional Cypriot bread. Of course, this workshop would not be complete without kneading some actual dough so the children will then make bread in various shapes.

The Embroidering the Future workshop will highlight traditional Cypriot costumes and invite children to make their own dolls. Inspired by the colours, patterns and costume designs exhibited at the museum, participants will be guided to make clothes to dress their doll influenced by Cypriot tradition.

One final workshop remains as part of this programme, taking place after Easter, on April 26. This one is all about Cypriot street games and activities people in Cyprus used to do to entertain themselves. Think ziziros games, egg-spoon races and more. After they are introduced to the games, children will have to come up with their own new game which they will introduce to the team, igniting their imagination and teamwork.

Spring Break Activities

Creative workshop on Nicosia’s landmarks and architecture. April 15. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia 11am-12.30pm. €10 per child. In Greek. Tel: 22-300990

Peftoun Avga

Family treasure hunt game. April 16. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia 11am-6pm. €10 per child. In Greek. Tel: 22-300990

Kneading Dough at the Museum

The history of Cypriot bread and making dough creations. Children’s workshop. April 17. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia 11am-12.30pm. €10 per child. In Greek. Tel: 22-300990

Embroidering the Future

Sewing and embroidering workshop where children make their own doll. April 18. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia 11am-12.30pm. €10 per child. In Greek. Tel: 22-300990

Street Games

Children’s workshop on Cypriot street games. April 26. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia 11am-12.30pm. €10 per child. In Greek. Tel: 22-300990