Cypriot and Egyptian authorities co-organized a conference on combating the illicit trafficking of cultural heritage within the framework of the Euromed Justice Project, with the assistance of Eurojust (European Judicial Cooperation Organisation).

Cyprus police announced that the purpose of the Conference was to highlight the problem of illicit trafficking of cultural heritage and to find solutions to combat the phenomenon through International Judicial Cooperation.

Police said that the Conference was attended by speakers and experts from Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Algeria, Belgium, France, Italy, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, as well as from International Organizations, such as UNESCO, UNODC and the Council of Europe.

The participants had the opportunity to exchange best practices and to discuss the existing international legislative framework on the phenomenon, the announcement reads.

During the conference, the European Judicial Cooperation Organisation EUROJUST presented the cooperation opportunities it offers as well as the tools it has at its disposal to promote judicial cooperation actions.

Representatives of the Cyprus Police, the Legal Service, the Department of Antiquities and the Department of Customs participated in the meeting on behalf of Cyprus.