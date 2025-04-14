An esteemed theatrical work written by the renowned Greek playwright Lena Kitsopoulou is in its final days. Throughout April, the ArtRat Collective has been presenting MAIROULA, a tragicomical play on the philosophy of life. This April 29 and 30, the last two shows will be on at Nicosia’s Flea Theatre.

The play revolves around a woman, a strange woman. She is thirty-two years old and lacks nothing — her life is filled with both joy and sorrow. And yet, she’s not quite all there.

She wants to leave behind everything that torments her – the existential and the everyday. Illness, death and aging, love and loneliness, shared utility bills and supermarket shopping, pizza orders and funeral notices, therapists, pills, euros and genetically modified chickens.

She decides to change her life. Or rather, her world. She seeks just one magical image.

Under the direction of Konstantinos Tsitsios, Maria Konstantinou takes the stage solo to present this Greek-language performance. The monologue is a criticism of contemporary life’s cliches and the insufferable conditions of the 21st century. Written in 2009, the play is still praised for its relevance today.

MAIROULA

Play written by Greek playwright Lena Kitsopoulou. On stage: Maria Konstantinou. Direction: Konstantinos Tsitsios. April 29-30. Flea Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12. In Greek. www.more.com