Clouds and isolated showers, as well as a bit of snow on Troodos, can be expected on Monday, however Tuesday will bring clear skies with a noticeable rise in temperatures on Friday.

On Monday morning, snow in Troodos square was 2cm and on the highest peak 4cm.

Low pressure is currently affecting the island but will gradually start rising in the area as of Tuesday.

Monday will be mainly fine with a few local clouds and isolated showers, mainly in the mountains and possibly in the southeast. Snow or sleet can be expected on Troodos’ peaks.

Winds will be a mainly southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze, 3 to 40 Beaufort, to gradually become a moderate to fresh breeze, 4 to 5 Beaufort. IN the afternoon, winds along the coast may reach a moderate to strong breeze of 5 to 6 Beaufort. Seas will be generally moderate.

Temperatures will reach 20C inland, 18Calong the cost and 9C in the highest mountains.

Monday night will be mainly clear.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast, gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 8C inland, 10C along the coast and 3C in the highest mountains.

The weather will start changing on Tuesday and will remain mainly fine until Friday, when temperatures are expected to noticeably rise above the seasonal average.