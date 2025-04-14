Three men were hospitalised, then arrested on Sunday after a mass brawl at a nightclub in Limassol, the police announced on Monday.

The police reported that three people were admitted to a private hospital in the city at around 4.30am.

Upon being alerted to the situation, the police visited the hospital, finding that all three were third-country nationals, aged 32, 28 and 27.

The trio were all provided with first aid treatment before being discharged, with the police saying they had reported being in a nightclub when a fight broke out.

All three were then arrested, with the police suspecting them of conspiracy to commit a felony, causing actual bodily harm with a weapon and staying in Cyprus without the requisite papers.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.