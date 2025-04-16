Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain both survived dramatic second-leg challenges to book their places in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to Europe’s elite club competition.

Five-time European champions Barcelona reached their first Champions League semi-final in six years, despite suffering their first defeat of 2025—a 3-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund. The Catalan giants advanced 5-3 on aggregate, thanks to their commanding first-leg performance.

Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy scored a memorable hat-trick to spark hopes of a sensational comeback, but an own goal from Ramy Bensebaini—under pressure from Robert Lewandowski—gave Barca a crucial away goal that steadied their nerves.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick acknowledged the difficulty of the match:

“Dortmund did very well. We did not have our best day… But congratulations to my team, we’re in the semi-finals.”

Barcelona will now face either Inter Milan or Bayern Munich, who play their quarter-final second leg on Wednesday.

PSG Edge Past Villa in Rollercoaster Finish

Meanwhile in England, Paris Saint-Germain overcame a fierce challenge from Aston Villa, advancing 5-4 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 3-2. Villa, who had trailed 3-1 after the first leg, came within a goal of leveling the tie thanks to second-half strikes from John McGinn and Ezri Konsa.

PSG initially silenced Villa Park with lightning-fast counters finished by Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, extending their aggregate lead to 5-1. But a deflected shot from Youri Tielemans ignited a furious Villa fightback.

In a frantic second half, Villa poured forward, but PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a string of heroic saves to keep the French champions alive.

“We did what we had to do,” said PSG captain Marquinhos.

“It’s such a difficult competition but we’re getting better and better… There is belief that this team can go all the way.”

PSG will now face either Real Madrid or Arsenal in the semi-finals.