Amidst the season of flaounes and tsoureki arrives a fitness festival to get everyone up and moving. Heatwave Festival is set to take place next week, on April 26 and 27, in Limassol, offering outdoor events, workouts, wellness and good vibes.

Throughout the two days, participants will be able to join heart-pumping fitness classes, enjoy relaxing massages and partake in fun activities.

“We’ve got everything you need to sweat, unwind, and celebrate,” says Heatwave. “Treat yourself to an all access experience with unlimited classes, all day, and a full-on weekend of fitness and fun.”

The event will take place along Molos Promenade in Limassol from 11am onwards. Local fitness studios will be offering classes, alongside international fitness superstars Jacob Pitsialis, Jonah Duncan Alleyne and others.

Featured on the agenda are Kobox classes (a mix of boxing and HIIT training), bionic breathwork, pilates fusion, spinning, something called a booty class, a stretching session, barre classes, crossfit, dancing, running events and yoga flows, amongst others.

Tickets for festivals are already available online ranging from around €30 per class (although they vary) or a festival bundle for a complete two-day experience.

Heatwave Festival

Fitness festival with outdoor workout classes. April 26-28. Molos Promenade, Limassol. 11am. https://oneshoteu.com/