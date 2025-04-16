The forestry department has issued a warning targeting illegal cutting of trees for the traditional lambradjia bonfires ahead of the upcoming Easter holidays.

Emphasising that the felling of trees without an official permit constitutes a criminal offence, the department said that violators face penalties of up to € 5,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both.

The department warned that legal enforcement will be stepped up to protect the island’s natural resources, urging the public and local authorities to immediately report incidents of illegal tree cutting to the police or the forestry department.

Furthermore the department urged the public to refrain from the use of firecrackers and other explosive materials during Easter, warning that they pose a serious fire risk and would also require official permits.

The use of fire or spark-producing machinery is also strictly prohibited, the department announced, as the ongoing drought heightens the risk of wildfires. Lighting fires in forests or within 2 km of their boundaries is prohibited and could result in up to 12 years in prison, a €100,000 fine or both.

Finally, the department warned that fires were only permitted in designated picnic or camping areas, with violations subject to severe penalties, urging the public not to cut or uproot wildflowers and shrubs, many of which are protected or endangered species.