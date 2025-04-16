Spring is always a packed month for Cyprus’ art world. Fairs, workshops, events in museums and showcases arrive to enrich the local cultural agenda. Gallery Kypriaki Gonia in Larnaca is also busy this month as it hosts the exhibition Kaleidoscope showcasing the paintings of artist Alia Corm until April 30.

Emotion, identity and spontaneous creation characterise the Franco-Lebanese abstract artist’s work. Her pieces often draw from her dual heritage and the artistic legacy of her grandfather, Georges Daoud Corm, a pioneer of modern Lebanese painting.

“My work is a continuous dialogue between the visible and the invisible,” she says, “a reflection of my soul and the viewer’s. I seek to create a connection, to bring to light the shared essence of being present in the world. My process is spontaneous, allowing the canvas to guide me, reflecting the moment and the emotions that arise when the colours start to tell a story on the surface of the canvas.”

Alia’s understanding of cultural narratives and artistic expression was fuelled by her academic background and work experience in history and cultural heritage management. Today, she continues to exhibit internationally and engage in creative collaborations, all while maintaining a practice centred on the poetry of existence and the power of abstract compositions.

Kaleidoscope

Solo exhibition by Alia Corm. Until April 30. Gallery Kypriaki Gonia, Larnaca. Monday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4.30pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 24621109. www.gallerykypriakigonia.com.cy