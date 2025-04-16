Nicosia’s iconic but ageing Makario stadium is set for a dramatic €40m overhaul, transforming it into a state-of-the-art sports complex under bold new plans by the Cyprus sports organisation (Koa).

The ambitious project, still in its early stages, would see the 40-year-old venue converted into a cutting-edge indoor arena while upgrading nearby facilities, including the Lefkotheo indoor gym and Eleftheria stadium.

According to a report on Philenews, a new football pitch could also be built on the surrounding grounds, with potential athlete accommodation to boost Cyprus’ appeal as a training destination.

The move marks a major shift in strategy, away from temporary fixes and towards long-term investment in sports infrastructure. In recent years, the government has spent nearly €10m maintaining Makario, despite the stadium failing safety checks due to structural issues.

“The era of patchwork repairs is over,” a senior sports official said.

“This is about serious investment, not just for athletes, but for the whole community.”

A feasibility study is expected to be finalised by September, paving the way for a formal budget and timeline. If approved, the new-look Makario could position Cyprus as a regional hub for sports tourism while giving local teams world-class facilities.

For now, the plans remain on paper, but for a stadium long past its prime, the end of one era could soon spark an exciting new beginning.