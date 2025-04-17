Police announced on Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of 28 kilogrammes of untaxed hookah tobacco, discovered in packages lacking the mandatory Greek and Turkish markings typically found on legally purchased tobacco.

During a search of a Limassol establishment, officers of the customs department found several packages of tobacco weighing a total of 28 kilogrammes and 925 grammes, carefully hidden in the establishment’s furniture.

The owner was initially arrested but soon released after proposing to settle the offences out of court by paying a sum of €12,000.

The seized tobacco was transferred to the Limassol customs department and will be destroyed upon completion of the investigation.