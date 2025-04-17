A second person was arrested on Wednesday in connection with firecrackers and a pistol found in Nicosia.

The police said they arrested a 24-year-old man from Nicosia.

On Monday, the police arrested another man, also 24, after finding a pistol and over 370 firecrackers in his residence.

Police investigations are ongoing.

At 3.30am on Thursday, the police stopped a motorcycle with two 18-year-olds, one of whom was found to be in possession of 36 firecrackers and was thus arrested.

He was later released to be summoned later to be charged.