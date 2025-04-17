By Pavlos Loizou

Limassol continues to lead the Cypriot property market—not just in volume, but in the depth of insight it now offers to those with the tools to interpret it. In 2024, the city recorded 7,348 property sales with a total value of €2.53 billion, reaffirming its position as the country’s most active and competitive real estate hub.

However, beneath these headline numbers lies a more nuanced reality: some developers are selling out projects 30% faster than others. This performance gap is not a function of luck or location—it is a reflection of better data, sharper strategy, and a more accurate read of market demand.

A Market Dominated by Apartments—But Not Equally

According to data compiled by Ask Wire, 53.5% of all transactions in Limassol were residential, totalling €1.58 billion. Within this, apartments accounted for 72% of residential sales by volume and 68.4% by value. New apartments dominated the segment, with 2,121 transactions (75.2%) totalling €912 million—a clear indication of where liquidity lies.

Importantly, 739 of these new apartment sales, across 45 projects, were tracked in detail by Ask Wire. Representing €495 million, this dataset provides a statistically sound basis to analyse what sells, at what price, and why.

Developers Need Precision, Not Assumptions

The tracked units reveal an average price per square metre of €5,800, but a median of €4,500, indicating a wide spread in pricing strategies. The most active projects are typically priced just below the €6,174/sqm threshold (Q3), ensuring competitiveness without sacrificing value.

Price positioning by floor further reinforces this point. Units on the first four floors averaged €3,724–€4,337 per sqm, while those on floors five and six reached €6,126–€6,261. Premiums on upper floors are significant—over €14,000 per sqm—but they require careful calibration. Overpriced penthouses may remain on the market long after efficiently priced mid-level units are sold.

Bedroom count also plays a defining role. Of the 739 tracked sales:

1-bedroom units had a median price of €224,910

units had a median price of 2-bedrooms : €414,000

: 3-bedrooms : €753,500

: 4+ bedrooms: €2.21 million

Two-bedroom apartments emerge as the most commercially viable, offering the best mix of liquidity, affordability, and investor appeal.

Benchmarking Is No Longer Optional

Success in today’s market is not about scale—it’s about sensitivity to data. Developers who are able to monitor and respond to transactional activity at the level of project, price bucket, floor, and bedroom mix are not simply better informed—they are more profitable.

Ask Wire’s Developers View platform enables exactly that. Built to serve developers, agents, and institutional investors, it offers a real-time view of what is selling, how fast, and at what price. From benchmarking sales velocity across competing projects to identifying which floor levels sell first, Developers View converts market activity into business intelligence.

Those currently using the platform are not just pricing more accurately; they are redesigning units, refining release schedules, and adjusting product mixes based on evidence, not instinct.

Turning Insight Into Advantage

Limassol’s real estate market is deep, but it is no longer opaque. The competitive advantage in 2025 does not go to the boldest developer or the most expensive project—it goes to the best-informed.

As the volume of investment increases and buyer preferences shift toward efficiency, flexibility, and return on capital, the ability to measure and act becomes central to commercial success.

Ask Wire is helping lead that transition. For developers seeking to outperform the market, for agents aiming to offer clients more than listings, and for investors scanning for signals in a noisy landscape—the data exists. The question is who’s using it.

