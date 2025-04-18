With great success and the participation of hundreds of visitors of all ages, the Easter Open Day celebration at the Lidl Food Academy in Nicosia concluded on Sunday, April 13. Lidl Cyprus’ “home”, for yet another year, was transformed into a spring setting, full of colour, flavours and good vibes, hosting a rich programme of activities from 10am to 7pm, and bringing excitement to both young and old.

The young protagonists of the day enjoyed Easter workshops, face-painting, interactive games, storytelling and many more activities that were full of creativity and positive energy. At the same time, Lidl Food Academy’s chefs served up authentic flavours with an Easter aroma that stole the show, while the rich range of Lidl Easter delicacies had their own place of honour.

The music, children’s laughter, delicious treats and the convivial mood created a unique atmosphere, while another important dimension of the event was, as ever, its social contribution, to the benefit of the Cyprus Red Cross, which Lidl Cyprus has consistently supported for over a decade.

With its 15 years of presence in the Cypriot market, Lidl Cyprus continues to stand by society, creating unifying moments that focus on people, quality and offers.

