Friday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear across the island, with temperatures set to rise to 31 degrees Celsius inland, 27 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 21 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain clear, with temperatures set to drop to 11 degrees Celsius inland and 14 degrees Celsius on the coast.

Sunny weather is expected to be the order of the whole Easter weekend, though temperatures are expected to drop slightly over the coming days.