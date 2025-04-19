Police are investigating a case of sudden death after the body of man was found on the beach near Larnaca airport, where he had reportedly being swimming with his horse.

Larnaca police spokesman Christodoulos Konsolos said the 56-year-old collapsed at the beach on Good Friday.

The man was at the beach with three other people and four horses. He took one of the horses into the water but, in circumstances under investigation, lost consciousness and fell to the ground while trying to return to the beach.

He was taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital where doctors certified his death.

“Police are investigating sudden/unnatural death after an unconscious person was reported found in the sea near Larnaca airport,” he said.

Cause of death, he added, will be established after an autopsy is carried out.