Non-governmental organisation Accept – LGBTI Cyprus on Sunday reacted with fury to an image of an Easter bonfire, known as a “lambradjia”, adorned with placards with “LGBT” written on them.

In a social media post, they first cited a verse of the Bible, Luke 23:34, which reads, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do”.

“We wish happy celebrations to everyone, with love, and not with the ‘Christian’ type of love seen in the picture,” they added.

“And no, they are not children. They are future parents, our youth, the future, which seems bleak”.

The picture was reportedly taken outside the church of Saint George Havouzas in Limassol.