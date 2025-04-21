A series of attacks against police officers during the Easter weekend has prompted strong reactions from the police, who called for immediate action and greater public awareness.

The police association has strongly condemned a recent attack on police officers by youths using flares and directly aimed fireworks, calling on the state, parliament, employers and all members of society to take immediate action.

In a statement issued Monday, the association stressed that such acts “are not merely delinquent – they are criminal and directly target those who serve society with dedication.”

It further emphasised that “the protection of the lives and dignity of police officers is non-negotiable,” urging all stakeholders to recognise the severity of the situation.

The association concluded by warning that youth delinquency and a culture of impunity must not be allowed to pose a threat to public safety.

Earlier in the day, the police condemned two incidents in particular – one in Livadia, Larnaca, and another in Latsia, Nicosia – where officers came under attack while on duty.

In Livadia, video footage showed police being targeted with firecrackers, fireworks, stones and other objects during an operation.

In Latsia, a group of young individuals pelted stones at officers who were assisting the fire service as they worked to put out a bonfire.

“These attacks against authorities tasked with ensuring public safety do not honour our society,” the statement read. “The police uniform is not a target – it is a symbol of protection, safety and legality. Our officers are people too: friends, neighbours and relatives.”