A 16-year-old was arrested in Paphos on Easter Sunday for illegal possession of firecrackers, as part of a nationwide police operation targeting youth delinquency during the Easter holidays.

According to a police statement, coordinated checks continued over the weekend across Cyprus, focusing on public spaces such as parks, churchyards and other open areas frequented by young people.

During inspections in Paphos on Sunday night, officers responded to reports of firecrackers being set off at a local community football field around 9pm.

Upon arrival, police encountered a group of approximately 15 youths who attempted to flee the scene.

Police caught one individual, and a waist pouch believed to have been in his possession was found nearby. Inside, officers discovered six firecrackers, leading to the teen’s arrest for illegal possession of explosive materials.

According to police the teenager resisted arrest, and during the incident, several firecrackers were thrown towards officers by others in the group. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken to the Paphos Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where he was identified as a local 16-year-old. He was questioned in the presence of his parents and legal counsel before being placed in custody.