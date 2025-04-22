Seventeen municipalities and community clusters bordering forest areas have been equipped with government-funded wood chippers, the ministry of agriculture announced on Tuesday in a move aimed at reducing wildfire hazards ahead of the summer season.

The €500,000 initiative, part of the EU-backed 2023–2027 common agricultural policy, provides grants of up to €25,000 per local authority to purchase machinery that shreds branches, leaves and other plant debris into non-flammable material. The shredded waste can then be repurposed for composting or soil cover, aligning with circular economy goals.

“Beyond enhancing fire prevention, this initiative promotes sustainable natural resource management and supports rural areas,” the ministry said.

The selected communities, all classified as high-risk for wildfires due to their proximity to forests, include mountainous regions in Paphos, coastal areas in Larnaca, and villages such as Lefkara and Kakopetria.

Dry vegetation accumulation in these areas poses significant fire risks during hot, dry summers. By shredding debris locally, authorities aim to eliminate potential fuel sources while creating reusable agricultural materials.

Environment Minister Maria Panayiotou said the government’s integrated policy planning to address wildfires and extreme weather include bolstering the forestry department with additional staff and equipment, as well as empowering local authorities with preventative tools.