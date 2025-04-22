The Holy See’s embassy in Nicosia on Tuesday announced that it is to open a book of condolences for the passing of Pope Francis.

The book will be open on Wednesday and Friday between 9.30am and 12.30pm at the Apostolic Nunciature in Cyprus.

The Apostolic Nunciature is now located at 17 Ionon Street in the Nicosia suburb of Ayios Andreas.

Pope Francis visited Cyprus in 2021, addressing the congregation of the Holy Cross catholic church in Nicosia’s old town, near the Paphos gate.