Cyprus is seeing a strong flow of tourist arrivals this spring, with Paphos enjoying robust bookings from key foreign markets and a noticeable uptick in domestic travel over Holy Week.

Speaking to Philenews, Cyprus Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe) president Thanos Michaelides said the first half of 2025 is shaping up to surpass the same period last year, with current booking trends suggesting a potential new record, even if by a small margin.

He noted that, barring any unforeseen international developments, the outlook for the summer season remains very positive.

Michaelides added that the timing of Catholic and Orthodox Easter coinciding this year has played to Cyprus’ advantage.

With both falling in late April, foreign visitors are more likely to travel, expecting summer-like weather.

Local tourism in Paphos has also increased over the holiday period.

However, this has not disrupted foreign arrivals, as the number of Cypriot travellers remains significantly smaller and has not affected accommodation capacity.

While acknowledging that official statistics may not fully reflect the reality on the ground, as they include tourists staying in unlicensed units or crossing into the occupied areas, Michaelides said the overall trend is clear and highly encouraging.