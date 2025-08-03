A 23-year-old was remanded in custody for eight days by the Limassol district court on Sunday after he was found collecting a drugs-stuffed package from a courier office the previous day, one of several identified.

After a tip off, officers from the drug squad YKAN went on Saturday to the offices of a courier service in Limassol where a package was found with 4.480kg cannabis inside.

Police then went to other offices of the same company where they found the 23-year-old picking up a second package.

Inspection of that package revealed it had four nylon packages inside with a total of 4.570kg of cannabis and the man was arrested.

A search of his house and car revealed other items to link the man with the two packages.

The same day, police went to a third branch of the same company where they found another package with 4.570kg of cannabis inside.

Under police questioning, the suspect said he was aware that the packages had drugs in them and gave further information, which is being investigated by the police.

In Nicosia, YKAN officers found a further package at a courier office in which 8kg of cannabis was found. That too was confiscated while police continue investigations.

Meanwhile, in Larnaca a man aged 68 and a woman aged 78 were arrested after they were found to be growing cannabis plants.

On the roof of their home they found and confiscated 32 cannabis plants, in addition to 1.3kg cannabis and 44 half smoked joints, all of which were taken as evidence.

They were taken to the Larnaca district court on Sunday, which remanded them in custody for five days.