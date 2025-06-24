Three popular beaches in Yeroskipou have earned the internationally recognised blue flag award for 2025, a sign of excellence in cleanliness, safety and coastal management.

The municipality of Yeroskipou confirmed the news on Tuesday, naming the municipal beach, the CTO beach, and Pachyammos 2, the stretch of coast in front of the Ledra hotel, as the awarded locations. The blue flag is one of the world’s most respected environmental labels for beaches, marinas and eco-tourism boats. It is awarded annually to sites that meet a series of strict criteria, including top water quality, proper waste management and safety measures such as lifeguard presence and accessible facilities.

In a statement, the municipality said the award reflects the town’s continued commitment to environmental responsibility and visitor safety.

“The blue flag is not just a symbol of clean waters,” it said, “but a mark of good coastal organisation and care.”

To receive the flag, beaches must also provide environmental information to the public and promote awareness about the surrounding ecosystem. In recent years, Cyprus has steadily increased the number of its blue flag beaches, placing it among the top countries in Europe per capita for clean, well-managed coastlines.