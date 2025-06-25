Oven-crafted delights and a wonderful view

Divine Peak has been open in Paphos for several years and is one of those restaurants that consistently receives recommendations. However, it has taken me a long time to get there for a variety of reasons –mainly because of the outside appearance, which probably makes me an architectural snob.

It is positioned on the busy Tomb of the Kings Avenue on the top floor of a slightly uninspiring building. The only sign at the ground level of a restaurant was an arch at the end of a tiny car park. I honestly thought that once through the arch, the ambience of fine dining and luxury would start. It really did not. As you walked past a car rental office with a leather sofa and empty water bottles and then past the back of a hotel bar with all its storage boxes and empty bottles, you quite literally wondered where you were going! There was a lift with directions to the fourth floor for Divine Peak, but if we hadn’t had a reservation, we might have turned back at this point.

However, upon exiting the lift on the top floor, you enter a different world. As we walked along the corridor, a member of staff came out and showed us to our table on the terrace. Transitioning through the indoor dining area, which was lovely and cool, the restaurant offered a very smart, wooden-panelled interior, together with beautiful lighting. Personally, I would hate to miss out on dining on the terrace, which offers exceptional views, as it is a significant part of the overall dining experience. It is the perfect location to see a stunning sunset, accompanied by some of Paphos’ landmark buildings.

The menu appeared on just two pages, which is actually something I always appreciate. A short and sweet menu equals fresh. A choice of two soups, followed by a selection of salads, appetisers and then the mains, divided into three sections – oven-crafted classics, pastas and risottos, and from the grill. The appetisers offered a tantalising selection, and for once, it was pretty hard to make a final choice. In the end, we chose two and decided to share them, and by coincidence, they both included dates.

It was with the arrival of the food that we realised the quality of the restaurant as there was obviously someone very skilled in the kitchen. A chicken liver parfait arrived on four pieces of bread with mashed dates, which paired very well with the robust flavours of the parfait. It was further complemented by an apple chutney and carob crumble, which all added to the combination of flavours and textures.

Again, the next starter, a burrata, had a different take on it and was not the usual traditional format of just pesto and tomatoes. It was presented on bread, which was perfect for absorbing the creaminess of the excellent burrata. There was also a thick layer of smashed Medjool dates, which offset the basil oil that accompanied it. Both dishes were beautifully presented, and together with a complimentary bread roll and three dips, we really enjoyed them.

For the main event, we selected two traditional dishes from the oven-crafted section: lamb shank and golden crisp pork belly. Two variations with a Divine Peak slant. The shank, which arrived on a mound of mashed potato, was indeed a very generous portion and perfectly cooked, with the meat being tender and succulent. It had obviously been slow-cooked for a very long time, which gave the meat a deep, aromatic flavour. One of the best we’ve had in a very long time, with the meat literally falling off the bone. The lamb jus meant the meat was exceptionally succulent. The vegetables on the side were cooked al dente, just how I like them.

My partner hadn’t had pork belly for as long as he could remember, so he went for the golden crisp belly, which was again slow-cooked and served with steamed vegetables. The pork had a crispy caramelised skin with succulent, buttery meat below. It was paired with sweet potato and a bourbon bacon jam, which made for a great selection of flavours on one plate, but not overpowering the pork. Heavenly and indulgent! A point to mention, which is not always the case, is that all the food was piping hot and served on preheated plates.

To finish the meal, we shared a Belgian Chocolate Tart served with pistachio ice cream on the side. The tart was a serious, intense chocolate experience with a very indulgently rich chocolate topping. It worked incredibly well with the less intense pistachio ice cream, concluding a fabulous meal.

On the night we dined, the restaurant certainly looked fully booked, so reservations are highly advised. If you can get past the entranceway and initial impressions, the whole dining experience, accompanied by very efficient service, is great for a celebratory night.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Fine Dining

WHERE Kefalos Damon, Tomb of the Kings Ave, Paphos

WHEN Tues – Sunday – Closed on Mondays – 5.30 pm to 11.00 pm

CONTACT 97 740 445

HOW MUCH Soups €10, Salads from €14, Appetisers from €11, Mains from €22, Desserts €10