The met office has issued a yellow weather warning for “extreme temperatures” on Thursday, with the mercury set to rise to a whopping 41 degrees Celsius.

The warning will be in place between 1pm and 5pm.

Meanwhile, the forestry department said the risk of forest fires breaking out has been set to “red alert” for Thursday.

As such, it stressed that causing a fire in a forested area “constitutes an offence which carries severe penalties”.

It called on the public to “be particularly careful” and “completely avoid actions and activities which may cause a fire”.

In addition, it said that if anyone notices smoke or fire, they are asked to immediately call the forestry department on 1407 or the fire brigade on 112.

Parliament earlier in the year passed a law which provides for fines of up to €25,000 for starting fires, while people have in the past received jail terms of as much as eight years for the same offence.