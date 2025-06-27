The coastal village of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias is set to host its 1st Fish Festival on Saturday in collaboration with the Paphos Development Company Aphrodite. Celebrating the sea and its bounty under the slogan Where The Waves Sing, Fish Becomes aFeast, the festival will take place at the picturesque harbour of Kato Pyrgos. This community-driven event promises a vibrant atmosphere where visitors can enjoy the unique charm of the region.

Festivalgoers will be treated to free fresh fish and drinks, honouring the area’s rich fishing tradition. The evening will also feature a lively cultural programme, including traditional music and dance performances by well-known local artists Stefanos Pelekanis, Andri Karantoni and Michalis Hadjimichael.

The event is part of the Sea, Fisheries and Aquaculture Programme 2021–2027, co-financed by the European Union, supporting sustainable coastal development and promoting local culture and gastronomy.

With free entry, it is an ideal outing for families, culture lovers and food enthusiasts also offering an opportunity to experience the quiet community of Kato Pyrgos as it comes alive.

1st Kato Pyrgos Fish Festival

Free fish, drinks and live music by Stefanos Pelekanis, Andri Karantoni, and Michalis Chatzimichael. June 28. Kato Pyrgos Harbour. 6pm onwards. Tel: 26-522614