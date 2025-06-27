Seven minors from Syria arrested to facilitate investigations into Wednesday night’s knife fight in a carpark next to an unaccompanied minors shelter in Larnaca were handed eight-day remand orders on Friday by the Larnaca district court.

Two minors, aged 17 and 15, were seriously injured during the fight. The former is in intensive care for stab wounds but out of danger, while the latter underwent surgery.

The two young people in hospital are among those handed remand orders. The procedure took place at the Larnaca general hospital.

The seven minors are facing charges which include conspiracy to commit a felony and misdemeanour, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, injury, stabbing, disturbance and fighting.

A total of five people were injured and taken to hospital by ambulance. Three were treated and discharged, while the other two were admitted due to the seriousness of their injuries.

Police said a number of underage foreigners gathered at a carpark next to their shelter at around 10.30pm and got into a fight with knives.

Investigations indicated that the group of underage foreigners had agreed to meet at the carpark to solve personal differences, however heated arguments led to a knife fight.