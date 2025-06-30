The trade union representing customs officers on Monday condemned ‘threats’ made against employees and managerial staff, calling on authorities for protection.

In a statement, the group – part of Pasydy, the civil servants’ union – said the threats have become “more dangerous and brazen” recently.

It did not elaborate or specify the nature of these threats.

“Staff at the Customs and Excise Department perform difficult and vital work, working 24/7 throughout the year at entry and transit points across the Republic,” the statement read.

“Functionaries are tasked with the proper application of the law, and are far removed from any conflicting interests of various groups in the context of market competition.”

The department said it wanted to send “a clear message to all” that such acts of intimidation would not deter them from their work.

It called on all staff to remain focused on their task.

Head of the customs workers union Yiannos Yiangou told the Cyprus Mail that threats against customs officers – and sometimes their family members – have lately become both “more frequent and more serious”.

Yiangou said the threats are made over the phone, with the callers using untraceable numbers.

Often these menacing calls concern “routine work” done by customs officers.

Last November, police investigated a suspected arson taking place in the village of Akaki, Nicosia district, after a fire engulfed two vehicles parked in the garage of a senior customs officer.

The fire spread to two rooms in the basement of the private residence.

In a show of solidarity with the victim of the suspected arson attack, customs officers later held a half-hour work stoppage.