An eight-year prison sentence was handed to a 46-year-old man by Larnaca district court on Monday for the abuse of the 13-year-old daughter of his former partner.

The abuse occurred in 2021 and 2022.

Following a closed-door hearing, the defendant, who did not confess, was convicted on six counts of sexually abusing the minor.

According to the court, the 46-year-old had abused the underage girl several times when he was living with the girl’s mother.

The court judged the minor, the main witness in the case, to be a credible witness.