The police are investigating an alleged ring of illegal activities, including drug trafficking and providing protection, with six people already under arrest, among them a 45-year-old convict, it emerged on Monday.

Also in custody are a 40-year-old, the convict’s 37-year-old girlfriend – whose family is known in the business world – and three of her relatives.

According to Philenews, the police informed the deputy director of the central prisons Constantinos Constantinides of investigations and the possible involvement of three prison wardens.

Constantinides then sent a letter to the justice ministry requesting that procedures be initiated to suspend them.

Shortly afterwards, the wardens were suspended for three months.

Two of the wardens had previously been suspended in the framework of a separate investigation and later returned to their duties.

On Friday, the five suspects were taken before a court, which heard that the 37-year-old businesswoman had been paying wardens for favourable treatment for her boyfriend.

The police will now request access to some of the suspects’ bank accounts.

Meanwhile, police searched residences and a jewellery shop belonging to the woman’s family, as well as the residence of the 40-year-old suspect, where they found close to €300,000 in cash.

Police believe the money was obtained through illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, providing protection and illegal gambling.

Over the past few months, these activities brought in approximately €1 million, with the money shared out in increments of €50,000, the court heard.